Trump Pardons Cronies and Celebs Hours Before Leaving D.C.

In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump pardoned cronies and celebrities—including strategist Steve Bannon, fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black—hours before he was set to leave the White House.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the long-await list was released with pardons for 73 people and commutations for another 70.

Many of the names would be unfamiliar to the average American, but the list also included figures from high-profile cases and people with ties to Trumpland.

Those who received clemency from Trump on the eve of Joe Biden’s inauguration include:

—Death Row records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris

—Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

—Former New York Observer editor and convicted stalker Ken Kurson

—Former California Rep. Randall “Duke” Cunningham

—Robert “Bob” Zangrillo, convicted in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal

—Paul Erickson, ex-boyfriend of Russian agent Maria Butina