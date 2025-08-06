Trump Personally Approved Gabbard’s Epstein Distraction

President Donald Trump gave the green light for his spy chief to release a highly classified document on the so-called Russia “hoax” despite CIA concerns that it should remain a secret to protect intelligence sources and methods.

Last month, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a report that she said showed Obama officials engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump’s first-term agenda by linking him to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a press briefing at the White House on July 23, 2025 where she alleged Obama administration officials manipulated information on Russia's interference in the 2016 election and accused them of "treasonous conspiracy." Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Now, two days after the administration ordered a grand jury investigation into the case, the Washington Post reports that Gabbard, with Trump’s blessing, overrode attempts by the CIA and other intelligence agencies to keep the material classified. Instead, a lightly redacted version was released.

Trump’s green light is likely to give weight to critics’ claims that releasing the material was an attempt to distract from the political saga surrounding sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Gabbard had declassified the information last month as the firestorm over the Epstein files escalated, using the material to claim that Obama officials tried to manufacture an alternative assessment of a Russian influence campaign on American voters.

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” she wrote on social media. “No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump, who has claimed for years that the investigation into Russian interference was a “hoax”, embraced the findings and even posted an AI-generated video of Obama being arrested in the Oval Office.

However, Obama clapped back, saying in a statement: “The bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

Former President Barack Obama's office called Tulsi Gabbard's claims a "weak attempt at distraction." Scott Olson/Getty

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Gabbard’s office for comment.

According to the Washington Post’s report, the material Gabbard was released after a behind-the-scenes struggle, in which CIA officials raised concerns the disclosure could reveal top-secret spying techniques and sources.

This is because the document in question contains numerous references to CIA human sources reporting on plans invoked at the time by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Such sources are meant to be highly guarded by the agency.

On the back of Gabbard’s claims, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday ordered a federal prosecutor to present evidence to a federal grand jury about the case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a Grand Jury investigation in the so-called Russiagate "hoax". Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

This paves the way for a potential indictment against key officials who served under former President Obama, including former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

However, Obama himself is likely to avoid any prosecution attempts, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling giving presidents immunity for acts committed in office.