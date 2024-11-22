President-elect Donald Trump announced a second attorney general nominee after a sex scandal and fierce opposition from his Republican colleagues doomed Matt Gaetz’s bid.

In a Thursday Truth Social Post, Trump said he was “proud” to announce Pam Bondi as his next pick.

Bondi has been a Florida prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was “very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” boasted Trump.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump announces the nomination of @PamBondi as Attorney General pic.twitter.com/A9PHbBsW5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2024

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.