Trump Picks Runner-Up for AG After Sex Scandal Doomed Matt Gaetz

The President-elect nominated a legal stalwart from the “Great State of Florida.”

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a Donald Trump.
REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

President-elect Donald Trump announced a second attorney general nominee after a sex scandal and fierce opposition from his Republican colleagues doomed Matt Gaetz’s bid.

In a Thursday Truth Social Post, Trump said he was “proud” to announce Pam Bondi as his next pick.

Bondi has been a Florida prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was “very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” boasted Trump.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

