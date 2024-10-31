MAGA Women Pile on Mark Cuban for Saying They’re Not ‘Intelligent’

After Mark Cuban told The View “You never see [Donald Trump] around strong, intelligent women, ever” because they are “intimidating to him” on Thursday, several MAGA women hit back at the mogul, including Marjorie Taylor Greene who said, “The guy looks like Rachel Maddow.”

The Georgia Republican and conspiracy theorist complained about Cuban’s comments on the daytime show in between her on-camera workout routine on Thursday. “Here’s the thing about Mark Cuban, he suffers from low testosterone,” she said in a video posted to X/Twitter. “Here’s his issue: he’s actually intimidated by strong, intelligent women like me.”

Mark Cuban says women who support President Trump are weak and unintelligent.



I think Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger needs to get some HRT and hit the gym.#WomenForTrump https://t.co/9upJpKPgCx pic.twitter.com/zR1MRXPEOZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 31, 2024

Cuban didn’t name anyone in particular when he made the comment, which was in response to View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin’s question about why he thinks Trump hasn’t enlisted Nikki Haley’s help to try and win over some of her supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you think the Kamala camp can’t possibly alienate and divide people any more than they already have…now they attack women who support Trump. Nice job, Mark. https://t.co/EAIBRDjsFu — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 31, 2024

Lara Trump, Republican National Committee chair and wife of Eric Trump, was similarly offended. “Just when you think the Kamala camp can’t possibly alienate and divide people any more than they already have, now they attack women who support Trump,” she posted to X. “Nice job, Mark.”

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway also responded to Cuban’s comments when she called in to Fox News host John Roberts, saying that Cuban’s remark “shows how desperate and concerned [Harris supporters] are that they are not certain they are supporting a strong and intelligent woman for president.”

.@KellyannePolls responds to top Harris surrogate Mark Cuban's disparaging comments about conservative women: I looked around the Roosevelt Room and saw five strong, intelligent women in the highest-ranking Trump White House positions — all with kids ages 2-16. pic.twitter.com/yrVO3CEYdb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Conway added, “As I said in my RNC speech, I looked around the Roosevelt Room one day, John, something you’re familiar with. And I saw Brooke Rollins, Ivanka Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mercedes Schlapp, and me. Between the five of us, we have 19 children at the time, ages two through 16, where the highest rank in the White House are strong, intelligent women.”

“Show me a C-suite in America—hey, show me any of Mark Cuban’s entrepreneurial pursuits where some of the top positions are being held by working moms whose kids are ages two through 16. You’re not going to find that.”

Conway also aligned Cuban’s comment to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark and Joe Biden’s recent gaffe where he seemed to call Trump’s supporters “garbage” (he later clarified that he meant Tony Hinchcliffe, Trump’s rally comedian this past Sunday, was garbage). “They are losing this election based on their elitism and their direct insults to the American people,” she concluded.

Trump, Conway’s former boss, however, has relied on personal insults against his female opponent since she entered the race over the summer, regularly calling Harris “slow,” “low IQ,” and “lazy”—playing into racist tropes about Black people—and allowing his supporters to do so as Tucker Carlson and others did with glee at his New York rally on Sunday.