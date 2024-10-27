Politics

Tucker Carlson Calls Harris ‘Samoan-Malaysian‘ in Bizarre Trump Rally Rant

COME AGAIN?

The former Fox News host opened for former President Donald Trump at his Sunday rally in Madison Square Garden.

Zachary Folk
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Tucker Carlson
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson warmed up the crowd Sunday at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally by rolling out a string of insults targeting Vice President Kamala Harris—including one bizarre aside in which he falsely branded the Democratic nominee as potentially “the first Samoan-Malaysian, low I.Q., former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.”

Harris is not Samoan or Malaysian, her father is Jamaican and her mother emigrated from India.

Carlson also preemptively criticized a theoretical Harris win in November and seemingly primed attendees to question the election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be pretty hard to look at us and say ‘you know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian, low I.Q., former California prosecutor ever to be elected president. It was just a groundswell of popular support, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just a freak or a criminal,’” Carlson said, facetiously.

“No, she’s not impressive,” Carlson continued. “It’s going to be very hard for me to believe the rest of us are going to say, ‘you know what, Joe Scarborough, you’re right. She won fair and square because she’s just so impressive!’”

Read it at
Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

JD Vance’s Latest Trump Line Left Jake Tapper Laughing During Brutal CNN Interview

Katie Francis
politics

Opening Act at Trump’s NYC Rally Spews Vile Racism

Amethyst Martinez
media

Ex-WaPo Editor: This Is a Straight Bezos-Trump ‘Quid Pro Quo’

Lily Mae Lazarus
politics

Elon Musk Was Illegal Migrant Worker Who Abused his Student Visa

Hugh Dougherty
politics

Trump’s Long Con Is Finally Catching Up With Him

Michael Tomasky,
Harry Siegel