Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson warmed up the crowd Sunday at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally by rolling out a string of insults targeting Vice President Kamala Harris—including one bizarre aside in which he falsely branded the Democratic nominee as potentially “the first Samoan-Malaysian, low I.Q., former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.”

Harris is not Samoan or Malaysian, her father is Jamaican and her mother emigrated from India.

Carlson also preemptively criticized a theoretical Harris win in November and seemingly primed attendees to question the election results.

Tucker: it's going to be pretty tough for them.. say.. Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she's so impressive. As the first is a Samoan Malaysian low I.Q. former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.. pic.twitter.com/s0Vtbzhbgp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

“It’s going to be pretty hard to look at us and say ‘you know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian, low I.Q., former California prosecutor ever to be elected president. It was just a groundswell of popular support, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just a freak or a criminal,’” Carlson said, facetiously.

“No, she’s not impressive,” Carlson continued. “It’s going to be very hard for me to believe the rest of us are going to say, ‘you know what, Joe Scarborough, you’re right. She won fair and square because she’s just so impressive!’”