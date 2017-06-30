Trump Picks Voter ID Advocate to Lead Vote-Fraud Commission

Read it at The Hill
President Trump on Thursday named a long-time voter ID advocate and former member of the Federal Election Commission to his Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Hans von Spakovsky was appointed to the FEC in 2006 by former President George W. Bush, and he now runs the Election Law Reform Initiative at the conservative Heritage Foundation where he has a long history of supporting stricter voter ID laws and pushing the unproven claim of “widespread” voter fraud in U.S. elections.