Trump Piles on the Pounds in St. Patrick’s Day Dig From Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has used the annual Irish celebration of St. Patrick’s Day to give Donald Trump an unlucky Celtic makeover.

While Trump met with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin during an Oval Office appearance to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, Newsom had some fun with the president for the occasion.

Posting on the troll-friendly Governor Newsom Press Office X account, Trump’s nemesis morphed the 79-year-old into a rotund Irishman bulging out of his green suit and waving his tiny hands.

Gavin Newsom trolls Donald Trump for St. Patrick's Day. screen grab

The altered image also included a play on words about Trump “Dublin’ your gas prices” with a caption that read “Wishing you luck this St. Patty’s Day - you’re going to need it” with three four-leaf clovers.

Newsom’s post mocked a more flattering and svelte illustrated Irish overhaul for Trump shared on the GOP’s social media. It borrowed the president’s jargon to wish Republicans “TREMENDOUS LUCK-luck like no one has seen before.”

The GOP celebrate St. Patrick's Day on social media. screen grab

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Wishing luck on St. Patrick’s Day is rooted in Irish folklore and Celtic traditions. The four-leaf clover and wearing all green to appear invisible to leprechauns are used to try to ensure good luck for the year.

Newsom’s press office account shared the GOP post and added a report about the rising price of gas three weeks into Trump’s war on Iran. Their caption read “Thanks, we need it.”

Trump’s war has led to gas prices reaching their highest level since 2023. On Tuesday, gas was $3.83 a gallon. It was $2.92 on Feb. 28, the day Trump launched his surprise attack on Iran.

The global benchmark for oil, Brent crude, was around $103 per barrel on Tuesday, a 40 percent rise since the start of the war.

The chaos in the Middle East has effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the usual shipping route for global oil supplies.

On Monday, Newsom’s press office account also shared a video of Trump talking about upgrading the marble in his vanity White House ballroom to “stones that are incredible.”

“While your gas prices spike because of his war, Trump is focused on the kitchen-table issues that matter — like whether he should use marble or onyx on his ballroom," the caption read.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Irish PM Martin

The latest digs at Trump follow the president’s personal attacks against Newsom on Monday.

Trump has attempted to weaponize Newsom’s dyslexia, which he wrote about in a recent memoir, by claiming he has “learning disabilities.” Newsom is a likely contender for the 2028 presidential run.

“Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president,” Trump said on Monday. “I don’t want... I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?”

Using his usual insult in place of his actual surname, Trump said, “I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing. The president of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia... ah... everything about him is dumb.”

On his main X account, Newsom posted “To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you,“ he wrote. ”Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength.”