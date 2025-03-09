Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Trump Plays MAGA Civil War Mediator for Bannon and Musk
DONALD THE DOVE
“He and I have a chasm that is probably insurmountable,” Bannon told the New York Times.
Sean Craig
Published
Mar. 9 2025
2:22PM EDT
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Sean Craig
sean.craig@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
New MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
Royalist
Trump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes
Politics
Vance Protester Roasts His Account He Was Followed by Mob: ‘No One Was Chasing Him’
Sean Craig
Politics
‘S**t People’: Vance Condemns Pro-Ukraine Protesters Who Followed Him
Catherine Bouris
Media
Trump Gets Shock Fox Pushback Over Tariff-Induced Pain: ‘Market Has Been Going Down’
Maurício Alencar