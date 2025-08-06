Trump Pockets More Medals He Didn’t Earn: ‘Can I Say I Won Them Athletically?’

President Donald Trump has added a shiny new set of sporting medals to his collection—without breaking a sweat.

At a White House event Tuesday to announce a new task force for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which he will conveniently chair, Trump was gifted a complete set of official Olympic medals by Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Games’ organizing committee.

“Can I say I won them athletically? That would be an honor,” Trump asked, moments before launching into a multi-post celebration on Truth Social showing off his latest hardware.

Wasserman explained the medals were a throwback to L.A.’s 1984 Olympic Games. “As you know, in 1984 we hosted the Olympics in Los Angeles and someone we admire, President Reagan—both of us—presided over those, and you’ll preside over our games,” he said.

Trump muttered approvingly “Ooh!” and “Wow!” as he accepted the box.

Trump proudly shows off the latest medals he didn't earn. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Though Trump’s actual role in landing the 2028 Games was minor and mostly ceremonial, the 79-year-old made sure to take a bow.

“In my first term, we were instrumental in helping the city of Los Angeles win the bid,” he declared, before announcing that he would now chair the newly minted Olympic task force.

The Olympic fanfare follows another recent display of sports showboating from the president. Last month, Trump somehow walked away with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy—despite not being on the pitch, or technically involved at all.

After Chelsea FC defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final in New Jersey, FIFA President Gianni Infantino gifted Trump the original trophy and even stashed a winner’s medal for him.

Trump, in turn, hijacked the medal ceremony, awkwardly inserting himself next to Chelsea captain Reece James, who was clearly confused at his presence.

Trump refusing to leave the trophy presentation at the Club World Cup last month, much to the players' confusion. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“They told me that he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, and I thought that he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay,” James said after the surreal photo op.

Back home, Trump’s gold haul continues—especially on the golf course. He’s claimed victory in numerous tournaments at his own clubs, and somehow never seems to lose.

That track record has raised eyebrows, especially after footage surfaced of a caddy suspiciously dropping a ball on the green for him during a recent golf-cum-business trip to Scotland.

Yet despite a trophy case that could rival a sports hall of fame, one accolade continues to haunt him: the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has raged for years that he deserves one, and in June, he posted a full self-nomination.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan... Serbia and Kosovo... Egypt and Ethiopia,” he wrote.