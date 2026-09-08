Trump Posts Cruelly Edited Video of King Charles

President Donald Trump has posted a misleading video of King Charles III to try to portray the British royal as uncaring.

During a typical frantic Truth Social posting spree on Monday, the 80-year-old president shared a fawning video montage showing “the side of Trump the media doesn’t show you.” The clip features him shaking hands with police officers, hugging military veterans, and other low-bar achievements, such as pulling out a chair for his wife, Melania.

The clip is supposed to compare and contrast Trump’s behavior with that of other world leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, former President Joe Biden, and King Charles.

The video shows a man fainting in front of King Charles, who seemingly throws his hands in the air and walks away without helping him. However, the clip Trump shared is deceptively edited and doesn’t show the full story.

Charles visited the Asda Distribution Centre to thank staff who have kept the country's food supplies moving as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

The incident actually occurred in July 2020, when Charles was the Prince of Wales. He and his wife Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, were visiting workers at a distribution center for the supermarket chain Asda in Bristol, England, which played a key role in the supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, one worker who was speaking to Charles started swaying on his feet before collapsing and falling backward.

Charles, then 71, tried to stop the man from falling and stayed by his side, visibly concerned as he received medical attention.

The worker recovered quickly and resumed his conversation with Charles soon afterward.

The clip posted by Trump did not show any of this and made it appear that an unmoved Charles had quickly walked away from the man after he fainted.

Other people in the deceptive Truth Social clip include Macron, 48, who appears not to notice and walks past a ceremonial guard who collapsed at the Élysée Palace during hot weather in June 2023.

It also shows Biden, now 83, looking at his watch during a ceremony to receive the bodies of U.S. troops who died during the controversial U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. However, the particular clip used in the video was recorded after all the caskets had been loaded and driven away.

Donald Trump welcomed King Charles during a state visit in April, with the president also previously expressing a fondness for the royal. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Elsewhere, the video Trump shared showed the 2014 incident when Barack Obama saluted two U.S. Marines while holding a takeaway coffee in the same hand.

The so-called “Latte Salute” caused a complete meltdown among conservatives at the time.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.