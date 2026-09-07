Trump Faces Fresh Calls for Removal Over AI-Fueled Posting Frenzy

Donald Trump is facing calls to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment after the 80-year-old president spent an entire day posting deranged AI-generated slop on Truth Social.

Trump, whose social media addiction has been widely covered by the Daily Beast, embarked on a particularly frantic posting spree Sunday that lasted several hours.

This included AI-generated posts showing him launching a nuclear war on Earth from outer space, as well as images of him standing in front of an army of robots with worrying captions such as “give them nightmares” and “they will never sleep again.”

Donald Trump offered no explanation for several of his deleted Truth Social posts. Truth Social/Donald Trump

If that wasn’t bad enough, the president also shared AI-generated slop showing him having an Oval Office meeting with George Washington, fake images of the U.S. military attacking Iran’s oil hub of Kharg Island, as well as an AI video of Trump renaming a sign for the state of New Mexico to “New America” before doing a little dance.

Under the 25th Amendment, a sitting president can be removed from office if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet declare to Congress that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Multiple people are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked over rising concerns about the 80-year-old president, whose mental acuity has long been called into question.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Trump’s Truth Social right now is pure chaos. What exactly is the 25th Amendment for, if not this?” the Call to Activism X account posted to its 1.2 million followers.

“Trump is absolutely losing it. 25th Amendment now,” the Republican Against Trump account wrote.

Progressive influencer Harry Sisson also posted a laundry list of Trump’s worrying Truth Social posts throughout Sunday while suggesting that the president is “having a mental health episode online.”

“This man is unwell. 25th Amendment NOW,” Sisson added.

Harry Sisson posted his list of worrying Trump posts to his 400,000 X followers. X/Harry Sisson

Sisson’s list did not even include some of Trump’s other deranged Truth Social posts from Sunday, such as an image of him tackling Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney while wearing hockey gear and telling him, “get up, governor,” or one showing Trump smashing a chunk of land depicting Iran with a comically large hammer bearing the American flag on its head.

Any attempt to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment is unlikely to succeed. If the president contests a declaration of inability, it would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate to sustain the Cabinet and vice president’s determination.

Even if Democrats managed to flip control of both chambers in the midterms, triggering Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment would still likely require the support of multiple Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance.

It is unclear whether the 80-year-old president knew the image of Robert De Niro was fake before he shared it. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Analysis from the Daily Beast chronicled the president’s extensive Truth Social rampages, including posting more than 1000 times during August.

The timing of Trump’s doomscrolling is also a concern. The Beast found a worrying trend in how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing that there were only five days in April when Trump, who has a habit of falling asleep in public, could have had a full night’s sleep.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.