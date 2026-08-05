Triggered Trump Unravels in Truth Social Posting Frenzy

President Donald Trump spent his Tuesday afternoon unraveling with a Truth Social posting frenzy.

Trump, 80, fired off 13 posts in just over two hours on a range of topics including his popularity in polls, daylight saving time and his vanity ballroom.

Other posts saw him promoting two anti-Democratic books and even giving a birthday shoutout to the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for travel to Los Angeles, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 4, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

It began just after 4:30 p.m., when Trump melted down at the state of the economy and manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is BOOMING!” Trump roared, while claiming, “The Stock Market is at an ALL TIME HIGH” and that “American Exports are on FIRE.”

Calling it the “GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA” in his distinctive all-caps style, Trump added, “The Fake News and the Dumocrats are doing everything they can to distract people’s thoughts from these MASSIVE Successes, but it’s getting harder and harder for them to do.”

An hour later, Trump wasn’t done, unraveling over his polling figures and sharing the exact same post he first launched on Monday. “My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been,” Trump raged, listing off apparent victories including “biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER”.

Trump complains about his polling figures. Truth Social

Less than ten minutes later, Trump shared two graphs boasting of a 99 percent success rate of candidates he had endorsed winning in Republican primaries.

The president did not cite the sources for the information in the graphs. In July, a review of Trump’s picks by Ballotpedia, a digital encyclopedia of U.S. politics and elections, shows that out of 312 primary endorsements, the president had a 98% success rate in GOP contests across congressional, state legislative and statewide elections.

President Trump shares a poll about his endorsement success rate. Truth Social

Shortly after, at 6:29 p.m., the president shared a photo of the extensive construction underway at the East Wing of the White House at his insistence, noting it did not include his “DronePort,” a multi-story subterranean military bunker, which is part of his White House ballroom project.

Donald Trump shares a photo of construction at the White House's East Wing. Truth Social

“The Project is on cost, and substantially ahead of schedule,” Trump claimed in the post about the major renovations. The construction is ongoing despite a lawsuit claiming the project was illegal from the beginning, a report in the New York Times said.

In May, Trump shared an AI-generated image of his “DronePort” to be built on the ballroom roof.

Trump shares an image of his DronePort. Truth Social

Trump also referenced his “desperately needed” Ballroom will be “paid for by Great American Patriots — No Taxpayer Money!”

The president originally said the Mar-a-Lago-style event space would cost $100 million and would be entirely funded by private donors.

The price tag has since increased tenfold, first to $200 million, then $300 million, $400 million, and finally $1 billion, with Trump’s allies in Congress now demanding that taxpayers foot the bill.

The ballroom is not expected to be finished until 2028, with Trump’s current term due to end in January 2029, when he will be 82.

One minute later, Trump returned to another pet project, making daylight saving time permanent

Sources previously claimed Trump was fixated with the issue, claiming it would benefit voters who spend “work and money” adjusting their clocks each March and November.

Most of the U.S. observes daylight saving time, except Hawaii and most of Arizona, which remain on standard time year-round.

The president has championed a bill known as the Sunshine Projection Act, and previously encouraged lawmakers to vote for it in a May Truth Social post when it was in front of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

President Trump boasts about his Daylight Saving Time bill. Truth Social

Trump’s Tuesday post noted that the House of Representatives had passed the bill, which will now go to the Senate for final approval. The president’s own clock seems to be a little slow, with the bill being passed on July 14.

“People are sick and tired of having to change their clocks twice a year,” he wrote. “It is foolish, inconvenient and, in some cases, very costly.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.