Trump, 80, Cosplays as Superhero in Unhinged AI Slop Blitz

The White House has shared an embarrassing AI-generated video depicting Donald Trump as the comic book hero Green Lantern.

The cringeworthy post from the official White House account on X showed Trump wearing a glowing green power ring, which he uses to create a huge border wall, build a large construction site, and pose in front of military aircraft.

The post featuring the 80-year-old president was captioned with the oath used by members of the Green Lantern Corps, which characters from the DC comic book universe say to charge up their power rings: “In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!”

In another example of potential copyright infringement from the Trump administration, the AI-generated post is soundtracked by Kanye West’s song “Flashing Lights.”

The AI-generated slop showed Trump wearing a ring in the middle of his hand, rather than on one of his fingers. X/The White House

The White House post arrived as Episode 4 of the HBO series Lanterns, based on the Green Lantern characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart, aired Sunday night.

It also came as Trump launched his own AI-generated social media blitz on Sunday, featuring an array of self-indulgent and bizarre posts that appeared to have little basis in reality.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

This included bizarre posts showing him alongside George Washington, including one featuring the first U.S. president holding a meeting with Trump and top Cabinet officials in the Oval Office.

In another post, Trump shared a video of him renaming a sign for the state of New Mexico to “New America” before doing a little dance.

The frantic posting saw the octogenarian president self-soothing by sharing an AI-generated image of himself aboard an aircraft carrier, watching as several ships were attacked, as his deeply unpopular war on Iran drags on into its sixth month with no end in sight.

Trump has also shared an image of himself smashing a chunk of land depicting Iran with a comically large hammer bearing the American flag on its head.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Elsewhere during his social media blitz, Trump shared AI slop featuring designs for Space Force uniforms that appeared to be heavily influenced by the uniforms worn by the evil Galactic Empire in the Star Wars franchise.

He also shared a fake image of actor Robert De Niro, a vocal critic of the president, holding up a T-shirt reading: “Trump is my president.” While sharing the image, Trump wrote: “Even this jerk is beginning to get it!”

It is unclear whether the 80-year-old president knew the image of Robert De Niro was fake before he shared it. Truth Social/Donald Trump

A number of Trump critics widely mocked the president after the White House shared the cringeworthy video of him cosplaying as Green Lantern.

“This is some of the stupidest c--p I’ve ever seen. It’s actually funny and pathetic,” former GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger posted on X.

Democratic strategist Jon Cooper added: “Trump is a total nut job. Anyone who still supports him at this point is as crazy as he is.”

The Daily Beast has contacted DC Comics for comment.