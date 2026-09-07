White House Roasted After Trump’s New Rebrand Attempt Flops

The White House is being ridiculed for trying to turn President Donald Trump’s latest geographic-renaming obsession into a bragging point.

The 80-year-old president returned to his favorite cartographic hobby on Truth Social Sunday, posting a crudely altered map proposing a new name for the state of New Mexico: “New America.”

Trump, who went on an AI slop posting spree on Sunday afternoon, later doubled down with another post taking aim at the state, which he has never won in an election.

Trump’s new crusade to rename New Mexico swiftly became ammunition against him. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!” he wrote.

The commander-in-chief attached an AI slop video of himself putting “America” over a “Welcome to New Mexico” sign, before doing his trademark dance to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”

But the White House’s attempt to promote the president’s bonkers idea on its official X account backfired when critics turned it into ammunition against the president, who is facing mounting troubles as the midterms loom.

Comments underneath the post were critical of the president and the administration, with one user posting a meme claiming the rebrands are an attempt to distract from the Epstein files, while another called it a “toddler tantrum.”

The anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project responded on X with, “Trump’s approval rating with independents has dropped to 24%, by the way,” citing an NBC News poll.

Officials took note, also. “New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded on X.

Trump has devoted a significant amount of his time in office trying to rename buildings, landmarks, and places, even as voters say the economy and the cost of living is their top concern. Michelle Lujan Grisham/X

“While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring. Americans are also spending more at the grocery store, losing access to health care and wondering if they’ll ever be able to afford a home.”

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján chimed in, “It’s New Mexico, always has been and always will be.”

“Just like how you’ll always be a sinvergüenza and corrupt,” he added, using a Spanish insult that translates roughly to “shameless person” or “scoundrel.”

California Rep. Ted Lieu ominously wrote, “November is coming.”

“Average gas prices hit the highest monthly levels in history in August. Diesel prices hit an all time record high in September,” he continued. “What are trump and Republicans focused on? Changing the name of New Mexico to New America.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has devoted a significant amount of his time in office trying to rename buildings, landmarks, and places, even as voters say the economy and the cost of living is their top concern.

He officially changed changed the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” last week after negotiations with Canada over his tariffs collapsed.

But even Trump-voting podcaster Joe Rogan argued that the real reason the president made the move is to “distract you from the fact that we’re in a war that we can’t win in Iran.”