Trump, 80, Slips Into AI Fantasy in 37-Post Spree as His Troubles Spiral

President Donald Trump escaped his real-world troubles Sunday by plunging headlong into AI fantasies as he unleashed a 37-post Truth Social barrage.

The 80-year-old president, mired in bad polls and his administration’s quagmire in Iran, turned to AI Sunday afternoon to indulge his obsession with George Washington, conjuring a painting of himself on horseback beside the nation’s first president in a scene set more than 200 years ago.

Trump’s AI fantasy depicts George Washington gazing up at him. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, who ranked himself the “greatest” American president last week, turned Washington into an onlooker in the AI-generated painting, depicting the Founding Father gazing up at him.

In another post, the elderly president, whose cognitive health has come under mounting scrutiny, depicted Washington sitting beside him in the Oval Office with the caption, “President Washington visits President Trump.”

Trump’s latest Truth Social posting spree comes as Republicans panic about the forthcoming midterm elections amid the president’s abysmal approval rating. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump continued his AI flight from reality with more posts, superimposing his face onto Hulk Hogan’s body, casting himself as the commander of a bizarre dystopian robot army, putting himself at the helm of a spaceship, rechristening New Mexico to “New America,” and laying claim to the moon.

The billionaire president also tried on some working-class alter egos, using AI to depict himself leaning out of a McDonald’s drive-through window and sitting behind the wheel of a large truck.

The president depicted himself as a truck driver in a reflective vest. Donald Trump/Truth Social

One of Trump’s posts showed an apparently AI-generated design board for a Space Force uniform that seemed to borrow design cues from the evil Galactic Empire in Star Wars.

Trump, who is facing mounting voter dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy and the cost of living, capped his hours-long posting spree with a glowing tribute to his opulent Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump drew mockery for the striking similarities between his vision for the U.S. Space Force and the evil Galactic Empire in Star Wars. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“The Mar-a-Lago Club is considered, by everyone, to be the Best in the World. It also serves as our unparalleled Southern White House, free of charge. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Trump took his Truth Social posting habit to a new extreme last month, sharing more than 1,000 posts—roughly 33 posts a day.

Natalie Harp, the president’s utterly devoted aide, has long been credited with helping craft his bonkers Truth Social posts by feeding him potential posts she finds online and across right-wing websites. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000.

Trump’s latest Truth Social posting spree comes as Republicans panic about the upcoming midterm elections amid the president’s abysmal approval ratings.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey released last month found that 33 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s performance, the lowest rating of his presidency, while 64 percent disapproved.