Trump Posts Desperate Truth Social Video After Indictment
‘LONG LIVE THE KING’
Donald Trump’s second indictment has lit a fire under him—and he’s getting a little desperate. His Truth Social page has seen a flurry of posts crying out about his innocence in his alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, but most recently, the ex-president is attempting to turn the focus to his biggest foes: special counsel Jack Smith, President Joe Biden, and surprisingly, Fox News. “CROOKED JOE BIDEN pressed deranged Jack Smith to do this FAKE INDICTMENT on me in order to take the pressure off the fact that they caught Joe Biden stealing FIVE MILLION DOLLARS, and that’s just the beginning!” Trump said in a video. His accusation against Biden comes from unsubstantiated claims about a foreign bribery scheme that right-wingers have been spewing in recent weeks. But his attacks didn’t stop there—he also came after the long-beloved conservative outlet for being in “freefall.” “The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools. MAGA has left Fox for more promising ‘prairies.’ Long live the King,” Trump wrote. “The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster…”