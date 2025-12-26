Trump Posts Every Two Minutes in Crazed Early Morning Spree

President Donald Trump began the day after Christmas with a self-soothing posting spree bragging about everything from firing federal workers to Bill Clinton’s appearance in the Epstein files.

As Americans woke from their Christmas slumber on Friday morning, Trump, 79, embarked on a social media tirade, posting once every two minutes on his Truth Social platform.

“TRUMP IS DOING AN AMAZING JOB!” he declared, alongside a graph showing crime rates falling over the past year.

President Donald Trump has celebrated the holiday season with an endless stream of incendiary posts. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The rapid-fire rant began shortly after 7:30 a.m. with a link to an article from conservative website, Just The News, talking up Trump’s immigration policies.

This was followed within seconds by another item from the same publication featuring a former Defense Department official warning that “terrorists may one day aerosolize fentanyl.”

Less than a minute later, Trump posted an item promoting the fact that Clinton had featured prominently in the Epstein files—despite Trump voicing sympathy for the former president only days ago.

Bill Clinton and the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Department of Justice

“I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing,” he told reporters on Monday.

Trump then set off another flurry of posts celebrating tighter visa restrictions and pushing his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, before bragging about federal employment reaching a new low thanks to his mass firing of government workers this year.

“BIG NEWS FOR THE USA!” Trump boasted, alongside a graph showing how much federal jobs have plummeted since his administration took an ax to the civil service.

Trump embarked on a post-Christmas Day self-soothing rant. Truth Social

The self-soothing rants came as Trump spent the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida—with some of his family members noticeably absent.

Trump’s favorite daughter, Ivanka, posted Instagram photos with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children “from the mountains” in what appeared to be Aspen, Colorado, as well as a greeting on X about the joy of spending Christmas with family and “the family you choose.”

On Christmas morning, this feels especially true !



The greatest gift isn’t what’s under the tree, it’s the time we’ve spent (and still get to spend) with our families, the families we choose, and our children.



Wishing you a very, very Merry Christmas, surrounded by the love… https://t.co/5l2k9NPXT8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 25, 2025

Trump did, however, spend an awkward-looking Christmas Eve with first lady Melania Trump, 55, and her father, Viktor Knavs.

The trio were seated together at an extravagant dinner Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago, with Trump seemingly frozen out of the conversation between his wife and her father.

In images that were widely mocked online, Trump was filmed sitting glumly at the table, before he noticed the camera on him, prompting a performative fist pump.

He then marked Christmas Day in his usual incendiary fashion, firing off almost 200 Truth Social posts in which he complained about everything from the 2020 election, the media, Democrats, Somali immigrants, and other favorite targets.

He also sought to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein, as files released by the Justice Department reveal fresh links between the president and the late sex trafficker.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” Trump wrote.

The message stood in stark contrast to the greetings of other world leaders and sparked an instant backlash on social media.