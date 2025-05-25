Trump Posts Crazy Goose Attack: ‘Golf is Dangerous’

Bryan Cranston said that his favorite part of filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot was reconnecting with his old character. Cranston, 69, is reprising the role of Malcolm’s dad, Hal, in the upcoming four-episode miniseries reboot. He told People that he “missed” the “lovable” Hal. “Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding—I missed him,” Cranston said. “It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together.” Most of the original Wilkerson family is reuniting in the new miniseries, from Malcom, played by Frankie Muniz, to his mom Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek, and his brothers Francis and Reese, played by Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, respectively. Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and centered around Malcom’s family. The reboot will focus on Malcolm and his daughter as they attend his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party. Filming finished in May, but Disney+ has yet to announce a release date. Cranston currently also appears in Seth Rogen‘s satirical comedy show The Studio as a recurring guest on Apple TV+.
President Donald Trump took time out of a weekend otherwise spent lecturing West Point grads about the perils of trophy wives and launching merciless attacks against Harvard University to post an image to social media of a golfer friend being gnashed in the genitals by a goose. “I always said golf can be a dangerous sport! My friend being bit at Bedminster,” he wrote in the caption to a Truth Social post Sunday. Aside from the threat of injury-by-barnyard-animal, Trump’s golf habit has been a source of concern going back to the earliest days of his first term given how often his ad-hoc trips to the course have left secret security personnel scrambling to ensure the area is safe. Trump survived an attempt on his life at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024—two months after a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump has racked up an eye-watering tab golfing on presidential time and at the taxpayer’s expense, which between Jan. 20 and the end of March alone stood at roughly $26 million, according to Penn Live.
Die Another Day actress Rosamund Pike said she was in London when she was “punched in the face for her phone” in a harrowing robbery she called “15 minutes of hell.” In an interview with Magic Radio, Pike recounted that she was on the phone with her mother during the 2006 incident. Her assailant was a “kid on a bicycle,” and she was left bruised and “angry” following the ordeal but is thankful things did not turn out worse. According to Pike, the experience was most traumatizing for her mother. “All she heard was me scream, or yelp, and then a thud. Then the phone went dead,” explained Pike, who said she walked to a nearby pub to call and tell her mother what happened. Pike was joined in the interview by co-star Matthew Rhys to promote their new psychological thriller, Hallow Road, which follows two parents, played by Pike and Rhys, respectively, in the throes of crisis after their daughter has a car accident. “That’s kind of what our film is about,” Rhys said about Pike’s experience. “A dark tale,” Pike added.
One of the most tireless fighters in the crusade to bring alleged pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to justice has been laid to rest in Australia. Virginia Giuffre was 41 years old when she is believed to have taken her own life last month at the family farm in Neergabby, north of Perth, Australia. She became a household name around the world thanks in part to the release of a photo of her standing beside British Prince Andrew, to whom she claimed to have been trafficked by Epstein and his confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, in the early 2000s. Her funeral, which was not advertised to the public, was a small family affair held sometime over the past few days. “She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit,” her family said in a statement. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.” Giuffre’s death, which came as she was facing charges for violating a restraining order taken out by her estranged husband Robert Giuffre, followed a car crash she claimed in a cryptic Instagram post had left her with just “four days to live.” She is survived by her three children: Christian, Emily, and Noah.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
A man was restrained by other passengers on an All Nippon Airways flight NH114 after reportedly trying to open the emergency exit door mid-air. Click2Houston reported that a Houston-bound flight from Tokyo was diverted to Seattle on Saturday morning when the man appeared to be in distress and “crawled over” other passengers to reach the door. “He got up in a hurry, and I just assumed he was sick,” one passenger said. With quick action, the passengers were able to bring the man under control until a safe landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 4:19 a.m. Authorities were waiting for the man upon arrival, and he was taken to a local hospital via EMS. The passengers had around four hours left in their trip. In a statement, the airline revealed that another passenger “became unruly” while on the tarmac in Seattle and was removed. “The flight to Houston continued without incident,” the airline said.
Sidney Raz, known for his viral “Life Hacks” videos that have earned him 4.5 million followers on TikTok, has revealed he has early-stage stomach cancer—which was only caught because doctors investigated the stillbirth of his daughter. In March, the 36-year-old shared that his daughter had died due to a rare brain condition. That awful news led Raz and his wife to undergo genetic testing. They discovered a cancer-linked mutation in the CTNNA1 gene—the same one found in his daughter. Though he was entirely symptom-free, Raz underwent an endoscopy and doctors discovered the cancer early enough to intervene. “It was literally just my daughter’s DNA that saved my life,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. He’s now scheduled to have his stomach removed in July. Surgeons will reroute his digestive system by connecting his esophagus directly to his intestines. Stomach cancer is often diagnosed late because early symptoms can be vague or nonexistent. The American Cancer Society predicts that more than 30,000 cases will be diagnosed in 2025, with nearly 11,000 deaths. Raz is urging others to consider genetic testing, specifically for the CTNNA1 and CDH1 mutations, which are known to raise the risk of the illness.
Trader Joe’s is finally joining the viral Dubai chocolate craze that has swept social media in recent months, an employee recently revealed in a TikTok. If that weren’t enough, the supermarket chain will be selling its own version of the astonishingly popular chocolate bars for just $3.99. A spokesperson for Trader Joe’s told The Independent that the bars will be available this week, although exact release dates will vary based on location. While most Dubai chocolate products use milk chocolate, the Trader Joe’s version, made by Patislove, will use dark chocolate. Dubai chocolate bars, stuffed with pistachio cream and kataifi, which is a type of shredded filo dough, were first created in Dubai by chocolatier Sarah Hamouda. The treat went viral thanks to videos posted to TikTok in late 2023. Since then, companies all over the world have begun selling their own versions of Dubai chocolate, with brands as big as Lindt joining in on the craze.
Sacha Jenkins, a celebrated hip-hop journalist and documentary filmmaker who produced films about artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Rick James, Biz Markie, Louis Armstrong, and Cypress Hill, has died at the age of 53. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins died at home on Friday morning due to complications from multiple system atrophy, a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disorder. In a post shared to Instagram, Jenkins’ wife and fellow filmmaker Raquel Cepeda and stepdaughter Djali Brown-Cepeda asked fans to respect their family’s privacy as they find the opportunity to make a formal announcement. The Philadelphia native’s creative career stretched back to his teens, when he published Graphic Scenes & Xplicit Language, one of the first zines dedicated to graffiti art, and the widely read hip-hop newspaper Beat Down shortly thereafter. Beat Down later morphed into Ego Trip, a magazine Jenkins co-founded in 1994. Throughout his illustrious career, the Emmy nominee also wrote and produced documentaries, worked for several major music magazines, and worked with artists like Eminem and 50 Cent. In 2019, Jenkins wrote a piece for the Daily Beast about “real-life rap superheroes” Wu-Tang Clan. More recently, he created the documentary series Everything’s Gonna Be All White for Showtime. He is survived by his wife Raquel, their son Marceau, and his stepdaughter Djali.
Former president Joe Biden made his first public remarks since his prostate cancer diagnosis last week, telling reporters at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport on Friday that he was “feeling great.” Speaking to a small crowd outside the airport, Biden explained that he was in Connecticut to attend his grandson’s graduation. Robert Hunter Biden II graduated from Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut, on Friday, and his family—including the former POTUS and his wife Dr. Jill Biden—gathered to celebrate in what was the 82-year-old’s first public appearance since news of his cancer broke. Biden’s cancer diagnosis was first announced by his office last Sunday before Biden acknowledged it himself in a post to social media on Monday, writing, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”
Brittany Spears is pointing the finger at anyone but herself after she lit up on a private plane to have a mid-flight smoke. On Friday, she wrote on Instagram that she’s sorry to those she “offended” but told her fans that she’s not the one responsible. “My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!!” the popstar posted on Instagram along with a video of herself in the jet. She also blamed the “weird” flight attendant for snitching on her, saying that the attendant called officials to “embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane !!!” Spears, 43, started puffing after indulging in a few alcoholic drinks on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, where “confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!!” She called the smoking controversy “actually incredibly funny,” saying she has been on planes where smoking is prohibited but thought this one was different. When the flight attendant called authorities to greet her as she exited the plane, she thought they were meeting her as “support.” “Am I famous or something ???” she wrote.