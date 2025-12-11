Trump Power Grab Foiled in Humiliating Republican Revolt

A group of Republicans in Indiana delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump on Thursday by rejecting his months-long push for the state to redraw its congressional map.

Trump, 79, has been frantically urging the deep red state to deliver as he tries to keep his party in power by helping Republicans keep their House majority in next year’s midterms.

Republicans in the state Senate controlled 40 of the 50 seats in the chamber, but the passage of the maps was not assured as GOP senators remained deeply divided on the issue despite Trump calling out GOP lawmakers by name.

In the end, the Senate voted 31-19 to reject the maps that would have redrawn the state’s congressional districts in a way that was expected to eliminate the state’s two blue districts.

It was the latest test suggesting that Trump’s power over the party has shifted, with 21 GOP members willing to defy him despite his threats of political consequences.

On Wednesday evening, Trump delivered his final ultimatum with a post on Truth Social, where he blasted the Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray as the “only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats.”

He called Bray either a “bad guy, or a very stupid one!” and raged that MAGA supporters will primary every Republican who voted against the maps.

The president was actively urging GOP lawmakers to support the bill. Republican State Senator Greg Goode got at least two calls from the president on redistricting, including one on Monday, he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Goode spoke with other White House officials Wednesday, but remained undecided ahead of the vote.

The Indiana House voted for the maps last week, but not every Republican backed it. The Senate was seen as a steeper climb among Republicans, with some openly defying the president’s wishes with a series of fiery speeches and posts ahead of the vote.

“I refuse to be intimidated. I made a choice,” said GOP State Senator Greg Walker, who became visibly emotional in a committee hearing earlier this week.

Walker was the victim of a swatting incident as he openly opposed the redistricting effort, while it was unclear whether the state Senate would even return to session to consider it, as leaders indicated the plan did not have the votes.

“I will not let Indiana or any state become subject to the threat of political violence in order to influence legislative product,” he argued.

The bill needed a simple 26-vote majority to pass. 16 Republican senators said they would support it, but 14 opposed it leading up to the vote. Another ten would not share how they planned to vote, even while some helped advance it out of committee.

The vote came after Texas Republicans redrew districts earlier this year at Trump’s urging in an attempt to benefit the GOP in next year’s midterms. The move set off a dramatic scramble by both red and blue states to carry out a series of mid-decade redistricting attempts before next year’s election.