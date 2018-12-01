Trump Praises George H.W. Bush for ‘Unflappable Leadership’

President Trump marked the death of former President George H.W. Bush by hailing his “essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country.” The 41st president was no fan of Trump, calling him an ego-driven “blowhard” who had no business being in the Oval Office. And the bad feelings were mutual. But after Bush’s passing at the age of 94, Trump and the first lady issued a warm statement in which they acknowledged his long service to the nation, in war and in politics. “With sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership, President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War,” it said. “As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed. And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10