Trump Promises to Cure Cancer, ‘Eradicate’ AIDS if He Wins Another Term

President Trump has promised to cure cancer, eradicate AIDS, and ensure that American astronauts land on Mars if he wins a second term. “We will push onward with new medical frontiers. We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases—including cancer and others and we’re getting closer all the time,” Trump said to a cheering crowd at his rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night. “We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all and we’re very close. We will lay the foundation for landing American astronauts on the surface of Mars.”