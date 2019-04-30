Trump Proposes Charging Fee to Process Asylum Applications

President Trump proposed charging a fee to process asylum applications in a memorandum Monday while pressing Attorney General Bill Barr and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to take steps to resolve the immigration “crisis.” According to an Associated Press report, Trump tasked Barr and McAleenan to propose measures that would facilitate the adjudication of most asylum applications within 180 days. The president also proposed a fee to process asylum-seekers’ employment authorization applications and suggested barring those who have a history of illegal entry into the U.S. from getting work authorization.