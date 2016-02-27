Trump Protester with KKK T-Shirt Ejected

CHEAT SHEET
A man wearing a T-shirt that read "KKK endorses Trump" was ejected from a Donald Trump rally. When the man made himself visible, the crowd started shouting "Trump," as is their custom to when a protester appears at a rally. Trump turned around to stare at the man, and then said, "In the good old days law enforcement acted a lot quicker than this. A lot quicker. In the good old days they'd rip him out of that seat so fast, but today everyone's politically correct."