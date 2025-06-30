Trump Publicly Blasts AT&T as His Conference Call Crashes

President Donald Trump’s couldn’t join a conference call, and it caused him to publicly lambast AT&T.

The president was meant to speak with “tens of thousands of people” and faith leaders from across the nation Monday afternoon, but was unable to join the call due to technical issues.

“I’m doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly. This is the second time it’s happened,” the president complained to his 10.3 million Truth Social followers.

“If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!” he said.

Imagine John Stankey being shown this Truth Social post. pic.twitter.com/T4KJDAJFqy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 30, 2025

The man in question is John Stankey, who has been the CEO of AT&T since 2020.

He previously served as president and chief operating officer.

Trump took to Truth Social to call out the "Boss of AT&T" for this poor connection. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Minutes later, he shared another post apologizing for the delay and telling AT&T to “get its act together,” putting the company on blast.

“I apologize for the long wait on the Faith Leaders Conference Call. AT&T ought to get its act together,” he wrote. “Please pass along the word to the tens of thousands of people who are there.”

“We may have to reschedule the call, but we’ll use another carrier the next time. AT&T obviously doesn’t know what they’re doing!” the president declared.

Trump blamed AT&T for preventing him from joining a conference call with faith leaders from across the country. Donald Trump/Truth Social

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a screenshot of the president’s Truth Social AT&T complaint on her X account, prompting AT&T to respond around an hour later.

“We’ve reached out to the White House and are working to quickly understand and assess the situation,” the company commented.

We've reached out to the White House and are working to quickly understand and assess the situation. — AT&T (@ATT) June 30, 2025

Shortly after Trump publicly aired out his grievances against the company, AT&T’s stock gains dipped briefly before recovering almost immediately.

One X user said that it’s “time for Verizon to step up,” another remarking that “Trump tried to host a call with faith leaders, and the line dropped twice. Maybe God’s trying to tell him something—and even He’s not taking the call. 🙏📵😅.”

Trump apologized to the Faith Leaders on Truth Social for being late to the conference call, saying that "AT&T ought to get its act together." Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

During his first term in 2019, Trump called for a boycott of AT&T in an effort to punish CNN, which the major cell provider previously owned, for its “Fake News.”

“The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?” he wrote on X in 2019.

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

At the time, the move had no impact on AT&T, its stock surging that same day.

Earlier in June of this year, Trump’s business organization announced that it would soon begin selling a Trump-branded smartphone and a cell service plan dubbed Trump Mobile.