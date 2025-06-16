Trump Rolls Out Gold Smartphone to Profit From His Supporters

President Donald Trump’s business organization announced Monday it will provide cell service and sell a Trump-branded smartphone to “real Americans.”

The Trump Organization says its smartphone will be known as “T1” and will be gold, a likely nod to the president’s obsession with gilded accents. Its website claims the device will also be etched with an American flag and be manufactured domestically.

The Trump Organization's gold smartphone is available for pre-order. It will cost $499 and operate on the Android network.

Photos show the T1 bears a strong resemblance to older editions of the Apple iPhone, including a fingerprint sensor. However, the device will feature a 6.8-inch screen, making it larger than any Apple smartphone—even the iPhone 15 Pro Max, released in 2023, which has a 6.7-inch screen. ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Mobile’s website states that its smartphone will operate on the Android 15 operating system. MAGA diehards can already preorder the device, scheduled for release in September, for $499.

A graphic on Trump Mobile’s website advertises its price of $47.45 a month. Donald Trump is the country’s 45th and 47th president. Trump Mobile

The organization’s cell service, Trump Mobile, says it will provide unlimited talk, text, and data for $47.45, a price that references Trump’s first and second terms. The plan is already available, and it includes roadside assistance, free international calls to many U.S. military bases abroad, and a “Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit.”

Trump Mobile’s website says that its plan offers the “same coverage as the three nationwide phone service carriers,” referring to Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Trump Mobile's website homepage on Monday morning. The service states that it will not require a contract and that its customer support will be based in the United States.

Trump Mobile’s plan is more expensive than its competitors’ budget options. Visible, operated by Verizon, sells an unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot plan for $25 per month. Mint Mobile, owned by T-Mobile, offers a similar unlimited plan for $30 a month.

Trump Vodka hit liquor store shelves in 2006, but did not survive on the market for long. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Trump is no stranger to slapping his name on things. In addition to Trump buildings and golf courses around the globe, there were also, at one time, Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump Winery, as well as “Trump The Game,” a Monopoly-like board game, and “Trump Ice,” a water bottle available at Trump properties. The Trump International Beach Resort in Miami even served a drink called the Trumptini there.

Donald Trump launched “Trump Steaks” in 2007. Stephen Lovekin/WireImage for Hill & Knowlton

Those are not accounting for the endless Trump-branded merchandise that the family organization sells on its website these days. That includes a supposedly satirical Trump 2028 hat, shirt, and coozie, which the White House insists is a joke and not a threat by the president to skirt the Constitution and run for a third presidential term, as some top allies want him to do.

“Trump 2028” gear is featured prominently on the Trump Organization’s online store. Trump Organization

The president still owns the Trump Organization, but day-to-day operations are run by his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The mobile service was announced by the siblings and other executives at Trump Tower on Monday morning.

“We’ve partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure real Americans can get true value from their mobile carriers,” Don Jr. said.

The president’s son added that the Trump-branded smartphone will be manufactured in the United States. That announcement comes mere months after Trump and Apple butted heads over the company’s vast manufacturing in Asia—a practice Trump’s ever-changing tariff policy has impacted.

Apple and other tech companies have manufactured products, such as smartphones, outside the U.S. to save on labor costs. The White House has threatened to impose tariffs on those companies if they do not bring some manufacturing back stateside.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.