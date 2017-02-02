Trump Punts on Voter-Fraud Order

CHEAT SHEET
Last week, President Trump said he would issue an executive order to open a Justice Department investigation into his unsubstantiated claim that millions of people illegally voted in the presidential election. The planned move was initially canceled last Thursday and has not been rescheduled. A senior administration official told CNN that the investigation is not a top priority for Trump anymore, but that it wasn’t completely off the table. Trump has relied on controversial Gregg Phillips to back up his claims of fraud. As The Daily Beast has reported, Phillips has not provided any evidence of his claims and has a history of these kinds of schemes.