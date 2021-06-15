Trump Pushed Barr’s DOJ Successor to Probe His Big Election Lie, Emails Show
‘BRAZEN CORRUPTION’
President Donald Trump did not even wait until he announced the departure of Bill Barr from the Justice Department before piling pressure on his successor to probe discredited election fraud claims. Emails handed to congressional investigators and obtained by The New York Times show Trump and his aides repeatedly tried to push Jeffrey A. Rosen, who became acting attorney general last December, to reopen an investigation into stolen election claims already thrown out by judges. The Times said it was the “latest example of Mr. Trump’s frenzied drive to subvert the election results in the final weeks of his presidency.” The emails show Rosen, who had served as Barr’s deputy, refused to engage with the campaign and even speak to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said that the emails “show that President Trump tried to corrupt our nation’s chief law enforcement agency in a brazen attempt to overturn an election that he lost.”