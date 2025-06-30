Trump Quietly Surrenders Petty Fight Against Iowa Pollster

President Donald Trump has thrown in the towel in his “baseless” lawsuit against famed Iowa pollster Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register.

Trump’s legal team quietly dropped the suit Monday seven months after it was filed in the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has raged at Selzer and her paper for a poll she conducted in the final days of his campaign, which showed him losing deep-red Iowa to former Vice President Kamala Harris by three percentage points.

Trump, 79, ultimately won Iowa by 13 points and carried the Electoral College 312 to 226. He won every swing state but was clearly peeved that Selzer’s poll grabbed headlines across the country, suggesting his White House return might be in peril.

No settlement was reached between Trump and Selzer, her attorneys told the Daily Beast.

Selzer was represented pro bono by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which said in a statement that it was “reviewing next steps as we continue to defend J. Ann Selzer’s First Amendment rights.” The nonprofit had previously called the lawsuit a “creative” but “baseless” legal claim to force Selzer and the Register to defend free expression in court.

President Donald Trump won Iowa and every swing state in the 2024 election. Still, he was peeved enough at Ann Selzer to sue her. Wikimedia Commons

Selzer, 69, retired two weeks after her latest newsmaking poll turned out to be a flop. She had previously been heralded as the “gold standard” in political polling, which is partly why her shock poll garnered so much attention in November.

An election victory and the pollster’s retirement were not enough to appease Trump, however, and he sued her and the Register in December. Critics slammed the suit, which accused the poll of violating Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act, as frivolous.