Trump Rages After Fox News Guest Skewers Him Over Rising Prices

The president didn’t mask his agony after his friends at Fox News hosted a “Trump hating loser” on a MAGA-approved show.

Donald Trump called the loyalty of Fox News into question after the network invited Peter Schiff into their roster of yes-men, only to offer a blistering take on Trump’s economy.

“Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a ‘Stockbroker’ named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong,” Trump shouted on Truth Social soon after Fox & Friends aired Saturday morning.

“Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction,” the president raged.

Peter Schiff on Fox and Friends Weekend
Economist Peter Schiff gave Fox & Friends Weekend a grim outlook on the affordability crisis thanks to Trump's policies. Fox News

Trump went on to claim that alongside gas, “other prices are almost all down.” He ominously added of Schiff’s appearance: “Check out the ‘booker’ who put this jerk on!”

During his Fox interview earlier in the day, financier Schiff was outspokenly critical of Trump’s economy.

“I think that the inflation rate is going to accelerate as Trump’s term progresses. And, you know, the policies continue to impact pricing,” he said.

Trump Truth Social
Trump ranted about 'jerk' Schiff on Truth Social, before Schiff responded on X with a call to debate the president face-to-face. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Host Griff Jenkins was quick to counter with a “silver lining” of rising wages, suggesting we could be due a reset in the housing crisis for Gen-Z.

Schiff was again unimpressed, closing out his interview by stating: “Unfortunately, it’s not going to get better for a long time.”

While Schiff was directly targeted by Trump in his Truth Social rant, the stockbroker soon showed that he wouldn’t be cowed by the naming-and-shaming.

The economist shared a post of his own on X just hours after the initial rant, throwing down the gauntlet at the president.

“Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they’re coming way down, I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies,” he wrote.

“If I’m as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order to appoint the deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the Oval Office at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump also signed a memorandum ordering an immediate assessment of aviation safety and ordering an elevation of what he called “competence” over “D.E.I.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
While Trump insists that Schiff is 'wrong' about rising prices, polls suggest that more voters are turning against the president due to the cost of living crisis. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Although Trump seemed particularly triggered by Schiff’s attack on his economy, the expert is not alone in pointing out the affordability crisis—voters are turning on Trump, too.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed only 26 percent of respondents agree that Trump was doing a good job at managing the cost of living. Meanwhile, the president himself continues to brand discourse of affordability issues a Democrat “con job.”

