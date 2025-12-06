Donald Trump called the loyalty of Fox News into question after the network invited Peter Schiff into their roster of yes-men, only to offer a blistering take on Trump’s economy.

“Why would Fox and Friends Weekend (of all things?) put on a ‘Stockbroker’ named Peter Schiff, a Trump hating loser who has already proven to be wrong,” Trump shouted on Truth Social soon after Fox & Friends aired Saturday morning.

“Either the show made a mistake, or it is heading in a different direction,” the president raged.

Economist Peter Schiff gave Fox & Friends Weekend a grim outlook on the affordability crisis thanks to Trump's policies. Fox News

Trump went on to claim that alongside gas, “other prices are almost all down.” He ominously added of Schiff’s appearance: “Check out the ‘booker’ who put this jerk on!”

During his Fox interview earlier in the day, financier Schiff was outspokenly critical of Trump’s economy.

“I think that the inflation rate is going to accelerate as Trump’s term progresses. And, you know, the policies continue to impact pricing,” he said.

Trump ranted about 'jerk' Schiff on Truth Social, before Schiff responded on X with a call to debate the president face-to-face. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Host Griff Jenkins was quick to counter with a “silver lining” of rising wages, suggesting we could be due a reset in the housing crisis for Gen-Z.

Schiff was again unimpressed, closing out his interview by stating: “Unfortunately, it’s not going to get better for a long time.”

While Schiff was directly targeted by Trump in his Truth Social rant, the stockbroker soon showed that he wouldn’t be cowed by the naming-and-shaming.

Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they're coming way down, I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies. If I'm as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 6, 2025

The economist shared a post of his own on X just hours after the initial rant, throwing down the gauntlet at the president.

“Since Pres. Trump called me a jerk and a loser for claiming that prices are still rising when he insists they’re coming way down, I challenge him, or his designee, to a debate on the U.S. economy and the efficacy of his policies,” he wrote.

“If I’m as wrong as he says I am, let him prove it.”

While Trump insists that Schiff is 'wrong' about rising prices, polls suggest that more voters are turning against the president due to the cost of living crisis. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Although Trump seemed particularly triggered by Schiff’s attack on his economy, the expert is not alone in pointing out the affordability crisis—voters are turning on Trump, too.