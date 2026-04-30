Trump Rages at Kimmel After Star Poked Fun at Marriage to Melania

Donald Trump has launched a bitter attack against Jimmy Kimmel amid the late-night host’s attacks against the president.

In a Truth Social post, the 79-year-old president demanded that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host be fired after he doubled down on his jokes about Trump’s marriage to the first lady, Melania Trump.

“When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!!” Trump wrote.

Both Trump and Melania have demanded that Kimmel lose his job over a joke he made days before the alleged assassination attempt against the president at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 25.

Melania made a rare public statement to demand that Jimmy Kimmel be fired. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

During the April 23 episode of his late-night show, Kimmel acted out a roast at a black-tie event. During the monologue, Kimmel suggested that the first lady has the “glow” of an “expectant widow.”

Kimmel was seemingly making a joke about the constant health issues facing the 79-year-old president, as frequently documented by the Daily Beast, as well as the 23-year age difference between the president and his wife.

However, after the shooting at the WHCD, the MAGA world took it as a call for violence against Trump, with Melania claiming Kimmel’s words were “hateful” while also calling for him to be fired.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” Melania posted on X. “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s show was briefly taken off the air last year after making vague remarks about the Charlie Kirk murder suspect Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

During Monday’s episode of his show, Kimmel said the “expected widow” joke was not “by any stretch of the definition” a call to assassination, and that Trump and his allies “know that.”

“I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject, I think a great place to start to dial that back is having a conversation with your husband about it,” Kimmel added.

The late-night star also doubled down on his jokes about the president and first lady’s marriage on Wednesday night.

“Donald and Melania lately have seemed closer than ever, and I like to think I played a part in that,” he said.

Kimmel played a clip of Melania appearing to refuse to hold Trump’s hands while the pair were standing next to King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House state dinner on Wednesday.

“Considering the week I’ve had with the first couple, I’m just going to say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love,” Kimmel joked.