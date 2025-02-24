Politics

Trump Rages at Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow in Unhinged ‘MSDNC’ Rant

FAKE NEWS?

The president called Reid “mentally obnoxious” and “racist.”

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 22.
Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsJames Carville Makes Bold Prediction About When Trump’s White House Will ‘Collapse’
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
MediaTrump Envoy Can’t Name a Single Concession Russia Will Make in Peace Deal
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee