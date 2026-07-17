Trump Rages at Network TV Snub in Unhinged Election Speech

Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on America’s TV networks after they refused to screen his primetime address detailing his crackpot claims of election rigging on Thursday night.

Furious at the snub, the president claimed that ABC and NBC should lose their licenses.

Even the networks that covered the speech live questioned the authenticity of Trump’s claims that America’s democracy-defining voting system was corrupted.

MAGA-coded CBS noted much of what the president said about election rigging was “false” before broadcasting most of the address from the White House East Room.

And Fox News admitted after the speech that it had been unable to confirm some of the claims Trump made about election abuse in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/Reuters

Speaking in a hoarse voice and reading from a teleprompter, Trump said: “In a rare move, NBC and ABC Fake news have both said that they would not cover this speech. They knew what it was about because of the fact that they don’t like the topic because they know how corrupt our system is and they don’t want to reveal it.”

He angrily claimed that the networks and other media were “part of a plot.”

“They want to continue this fraud for whatever reason. They want to keep it going. They want to protect the radical left. They can’t have a great country, and that’s true.

“You can’t have a great country without free and fair elections. Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses.

“They use our public multi-billion-dollar-in-value airwaves for absolutely no money. They pay nothing. All we want is honesty in our elections and honesty in reporting. They pay nothing for multi-billion-dollar assets. Great damage has been done to our country. Our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen, and the trust of the American people was lost. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he added.

CNN, a favorite Trump target, blew off Trump’s grandstand speech as old news. The president insisted that declassified intelligence documents proved a pattern of fraudulent voting in elections.

But CNN’s Senior National Security reporter Zachary Cohen insisted: “None of the declassified information supports the claim that any previous election results—including the 2020 presidential contest that Trump lost—were manipulated by foreign interference or fraud in a way that would’ve changed the outcome."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.