Trump Rants About His ‘BIG CASH’ After New York AG Doubts His Net Worth
I SWEAR I’M VERY RICH
Donald Trump, who previously lied about his wealth to get onto the Forbes 400 list, has angrily denied claims from the New York attorney general’s office alleging he inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion in a year, swearing he has “PHENOMENAL NUMBERS” that show “A NET WORTH BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE THAN SHE VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED.” In an all-caps rant on Truth Social Friday, Trump complained about being treated unfairly by a “DEMOCRAT JUDGE HATES TRUMP WITH A PASSION,” insisting that he has “A GREAT CASE.” He went on to brag about his (self-proclaimed) impressive financial record and accuse the attorney general of defamation. “VERY LITTLE DEBT, BIG CASH, A POWERFUL DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, PAID OFF LOANS, NO DEFAULTS, ‘HAPPY’ BANKS, GREAT ASSETS. I WAS DEFAMED BY NYS - ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump added. The initial claims stem from court filings in the New York AG office’s civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, his kids, and his business. Trump and his organization allegedly used overestimates of his net worth to get more out of banks and insurers.