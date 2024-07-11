Trump Rants at George Clooney After Stunning Biden Op-Ed

Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.

Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headlined: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” Clooney wrote. “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

The op-ed prompted Hollywood to respond, with a number of notable names, including Michael Douglas, voicing their own concerns surrounding Biden.

Trump, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying all the attention his opponent is getting. The former president mocked Biden and encouraged him to stay in the race in a post on Truth Social Saturday.

“Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign,” Trump said in his post. “He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate,” he continued.

But it appears Clooney’s thoughts were a step too far for the former president, who slammed the Gravity actor for weighing in on the presidential race.

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump wrote.

“He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are.”

Trump questioned Clooney’s knowledge “about anything” and suggested he “get out of politics and go back to television.”

“What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’ No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions,” Trump continued, adding, “Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

No word yet on Clooney’s response.