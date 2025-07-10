Trump Reacts to Odd Sunbathing Assassination Threat From Iranian Official

President Donald Trump isn’t quite sure what to make of an Iranian regime figure’s imaginative assassination threat.

Trump... “can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago,” said Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a top adviser to Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Iranian TV Wednesday.

Larijani, the secretary general of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, laughed as he made the remark during a discussion about the country’s military technology, according to Newsweek, citing the London-based Iran International.

Trump was quizzed by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the comment during a Q&A session at the White House.

“There is an Iranian official who says, you, President Trump, has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago, as you lie there with your stomach to the sun a small drone might hit you in the naval,” Doocy said to Trump. “Do you think that’s a real threat—and when was the last time you went sunbathing?”

Donald Trump is pictured at the beach with his first wife Ivana Trump, to whom he was married from 1977 until their divorce in 1992. Ivanka Trump/Facebook

Addressing the sunbathing question first, the 79-year-old president said wistfully, “It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it.”

As for whether he thought the Iranian regime—whose nuclear program he targeted with airstrikes last month—was actually making a threat, Trump employed his trademark mix of negations and affirmations to leave his answer ambiguous: “Yeah, I guess it’s a threat. But I’m not sure it’s a threat actually, but perhaps it is.”

Mohammad-Javad Larijani is a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the secretary general of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Behind him hangs a photograph of the late founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Atta Kenare/Getty Images

At the height of the Israel-Iran conflict in June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Fox News that Iran “tried to assassinate President Trump twice” through proxies.

Trump in turn claimed that he knew “exactly where” Khamenei was in hiding.

“He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” he wrote on Truth Social four days before ordering the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Later, he boasted that he had saved the Iranian leader from a “very ugly and ignominious death.” Trump reportedly vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Khamenei.

Trump helped broker a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran after claiming the U.S. strikes “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities—a claim contradicted by intelligence leaks and nuclear experts.