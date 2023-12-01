If Trump Wins, Georgia Trial Must Be Delayed for Years, His Lawyer Argues
BIDING TIME
Steven Sadow, the lead counsel for former President Donald Trump in his Georgia racketeering case, said that any trial would have to wait until 2029 at the earliest should Trump win the presidential election, The Washington Post reported. No trial could be held ahead of the election either, Sadow argued, should Trump clinch the Republican nomination in the coming months. “Can you imagine the notion of the Republican nominee for president not being able to campaign for the presidency because he is in some form or fashion in a courtroom defending himself?” Sadow said. “That would be the most effective election interference in the history of the United States, and I don’t think anyone would want to be in that position.” Prosecutors scoffed at the notion, arguing that any trial would not impede Trump’s ability to campaign.