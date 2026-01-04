Trump Rekindles With Musk to Celebrate Surprise Invasion

The bromance between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump appears to be back in full swing.

The pair were spotted shaking hands from fawning guests and having a swanky dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday evening following Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.

Musk and Trump had been on the rocks for months following the Tesla CEO’s exit from the ill-fated Department of Government Efficiency. While reports called the departure amicable, Musk publicly trashed Trump on his way out, taking swipes at the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Tensions rose after the SpaceX founder threatened to create his own political party and suggested that the Epstein Files had not been released because Trump was in them. The president later said that Musk was “80 percent super-genius” and “20 percent problems.”

🚨 HELL YES! @ElonMusk and President Trump had dinner together at Mar-a-Lago tonight



And they received a HUGE applause walking through the dining room.



These two can be a freaking POWER TEAM in 2026 if they work together.



— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 4, 2026

That all appears to be water under the bridge now, as the pair were filmed walking through Mar-a-Lago and shaking hands side-by-side. The two, accompanied by the First Lady, were met by applause as they made their way to dinner. In one Instagram video, Musk can be seen repeatedly nodding his head towards a few people clapping.

Musk returned to the GOP and Trump with his tail between his legs last month, recommitting to donating millions to Republican candidates ahead of this year’s midterms. Now, the reconciled allies are close enough to have a celebratory meal in light of the attack on Venezuela on Saturday.

Before their dinner, Musk praised the president for the operation in Venezuela on his social media site X. He changed his profile photo to an American flag and reshared the White House’s post that said “GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES MILITARY.” He also congratulated Trump on capturing Maduro.

“It is heartwarming to see so many Venezuelans celebrating their country freed from a brutal tyrant,” Musk posted on X.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. military launched a large-scale attack on Caracas, the Venezuelan capital. Trump announced the capture of Maduro and his wife shortly after, saying the invasion played out like a television show. He later shared a photo of Maduro handcuffed and blindfolded on a ship to New York, where he is currently being detained.