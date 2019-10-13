CHEAT SHEET
Trump Releases $50 Million in Aid to Syria After U.S. Troop Withdrawal
President Trump has released $50 million in aid to Syria to “protect persecuted ethnic and religious minorities, and advance human rights,” according a statement issued by the White House on Saturday. “This funding will provide emergency financial assistance to Syrian human rights defenders, civil society organizations, and reconciliation efforts directly supporting ethnic and religious minority victims of the conflict,” reads the statement, issued just days after Trump withdrew American troops from northern Syria, leaving Kurdish allies in the region unprotected from an incoming Turkish attack. The withdrawal has reportedly put U.S. troops stationed in Syria in a holding pattern, leaving the Kurds to defend themselves against Turkey, a NATO member, and manage thousands of captured ISIS fighters. “We hope regional and international partners will continue their contributions as well,” reads the Saturday statement. “Ensuring the freedom and safety of ethnic and religious minorities remains a top priority for this Administration.”