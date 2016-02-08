Trump Repeats Insult: Cruz Is a ‘P*ssy’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
While denouncing presidential rival Ted Cruz on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Donald Trump repeated the words of an audience member who called the Texas senator a “pussy.” Trump stopped himself to point out what the woman said before echoing her insult. “She just said a terrible thing,” he said at an arena in Manchester before asking her to raise her voice. “You know what she said? Shout it out, ’cause I don’t want to,” he continued. “OK, you’re not allowed to say—and I never expect to hear that from you again—she said: ‘He’s a pussy.’ That’s terrible.” The crowd erupted into cheers and laughter as Trump mockingly reproached the woman. “You’re reprimanded, OK?” he said.