    Trump Repeats Insult: Cruz Is a ‘P*ssy’

    SHOCK VALUE

    Rick Wilking/Reuters

    While denouncing presidential rival Ted Cruz on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Donald Trump repeated the words of an audience member who called the Texas senator a “pussy.” Trump stopped himself to point out what the woman said before echoing her insult. “She just said a terrible thing,” he said at an arena in Manchester before asking her to raise her voice. “You know what she said? Shout it out, ’cause I don’t want to,” he continued. “OK, you’re not allowed to say—and I never expect to hear that from you again—she said: ‘He’s a pussy.’ That’s terrible.” The crowd erupted into cheers and laughter as Trump mockingly reproached the woman. “You’re reprimanded, OK?” he said.

