Trump Names Loyalist Richard Grenell as Head of Intelligence
President Trump on Wednesday named American ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the acting director of national intelligence, a move that could see a longtime loyalist installed at the helm of the country’s 17 intelligence agencies. “Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful job he has done, and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!” Grenell, a longtime Trump ally known for his outspokenness, sparked outrage among German politicians in 2018 when he expressed support for right-wingers in Europe. “I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe,” Grenell said in a 2018 interview with Breitbart London. “I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left.” Grenell—who would be the first openly gay cabinet member—will succeed Joseph Maguire, who has served as the acting director of national intelligence since the resignation last summer of Dan Coats.