Trump Requests $44 Billion for Hurricane Relief, Far Short of What Texas and Puerto Rico Sought

The Trump administration said Friday that it is requesting Congress send $44 billion in emergency recovery funds for states and territories affected by recent hurricanes. It’s third aid installment since Category 5 Hurricane Harvey first hit Texas. The aid request falls billions of dollars short of what Texan and Puerto Rican officials had hoped to received for storm recovery, including a $61 billion aid request by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Congress has already approved $52 billion in aid for hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast, Florida, Puerto Rico, and other parts of the Caribbean. The White House also said it plans to make additional aid proposals.