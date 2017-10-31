Trump on NYC Terror Truck Attack: ‘NOT IN THE U.S.A.!’

President Trump reacted Tuesday to a Lower Manhattan terror attack that killed at least eight people. “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” the president wrote. The still-unnamed suspect drove a truck onto a bike path along the Hudson River, hitting pedestrians before colliding with a school bus. A law enforcement official told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that a witness saw the alleged perpetrator exit the vehicle and shout “Allah Akbar,” or “God is great,” in Arabic.