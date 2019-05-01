Trump Retweets Apparent Supporter, Username Then Changes to ‘Fuck Donald Trump’

Donald Trump went on a wild retweet frenzy Wednesday morning, sharing 60 apparently supportive messages from firefighters after a prominent union announced its endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. The retweet rampage was unusual in itself, but the twist came when one of his supposed supporters changed their username to “Fuck Donald Trump.” The username was then still proudly displayed on Trump’s Twitter page. The president seemed infuriated by the suggestion that he didn’t have the support of firefighters—his retweet spree began with him writing: “I’ve done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO!”