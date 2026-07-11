Trump Reveals Obsession With Own Death in Crazed Post

President Donald Trump has revealed his obsession with death in one of his most deranged Truth Social posts to date.

Trump, 80, signed off a threat to Iran by writing “PRAISE BE TO ALLAH” in a late-night post Friday, writing that he has a thousand missiles pointed at the country should it attempt to take his life.

Trump wrote, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

President Donald Trump’s late-night threat to Iran, which he signed off with “PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!” Truth Social

The president said that “orders have already been given” to launch the strikes, should he be killed, and that “the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one-year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”

Trump has become obsessed with his own mortality in his second term. Dogged by physical ailments, including his severely swollen ankles and severe hand bruising, he has pondered at times about whether he will make it to Heaven or not, declaring multiple times that he believes he does not have a good chance of making it to the Pearly Gates.

Multiple reports, including by the Wall Street Journal, revealed this week that Israel has shared intelligence with Washington about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.

Banners and posters have called for President Donald Trump’s life in the streets of Tehran this week, photographs show. Murad Sezer/REUTERS

Reuters reports that mourners at the funeral for Iran’s slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom Trump killed on the first day of the war, carried banners reading: “We Will Kill Trump.”

Trump was reportedly left feeling embarrassed after he had to change planes on his way home from the NATO summit in Turkey, temporarily ditching his shiny new Air Force One, which was gifted to him by the Qatari government. Rumors have swirled that his use of the older Air Force One, which Trump has slammed as being unfit for the presidency, was necessary because of security concerns with the new jet as Iran plots an attempt on his life.

Two former national security officials familiar with the matter told MS Now that the gifted Air Force One lacks the secure communications systems and military defenses needed to safely manage conflict, a particular concern as a ceasefire deal with Iran has collapsed again.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that his new plane was flown to an American airbase in the United Kingdom so troops could tour it. However, when asked during his closing press conference in Turkey if his plane switch had to do with security concerns, Trump answered that he is “No. 1 on the kill list for Iran.”

The president’s late-night post was not his only threat to Iran on Friday. He also spoke to the New York Post about his post-mortem plans should he be assassinated by Iran.