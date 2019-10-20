CHEAT SHEET
Trump Reverses on Using Doral Resort for G7, Blames ‘Crazed and Irrational Hostility’ for His Change of Mind
President Trump says the White House has abandoned plans to host next year’s G7 summit at his Doral Miami Resort because of “crazed and irrational hostility” by Democrats and the media. “I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders,” the president tweeted late Saturday. “Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!” he said. Trump said the search for a new venue would begin immediately, with Camp David considered a candidate.
His reversal came just a few hours after the White House doubled down on the decision to host the summit at his resort, with White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham telling CNN it would be “significantly cheaper” to hold it there. Democrats had condemned the plan to hold the summit at Trump’s property, and even some Republicans had expressed concerns that such a move might run afoul of the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which forbids the president from accepting gifts and money from foreign governments.