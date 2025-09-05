Trump Revives Epstein Crisis to Distract From Jobs Slump

President Donald Trump has reignited the firestorm surrounding child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in an angry social media tirade posted soon after Friday’s dismal jobs report.

One hour after the latest figures showed a worse-than-expected economic slowdown, the president accused Democrats of bringing the Epstein files “back to life” in a bid to deflect from the success of his presidency and the “legendary job” Republicans were doing.

Both Trump and Epstein spent years boasting about their close relationship. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!” he wrote on Truth Social.

“They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims. Does anybody really believe that?

“Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, “nowhere to be found.” The now dying …. Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had!”

Trump's initial response to the dire jobs report is ... posting about Epstein pic.twitter.com/qqtxWiHTK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

The unprompted rant raised eyebrows on social media, with some questioning the timing and Trump’s decision to spotlight what has long been a headache for the White House.

“How bad are today’s job numbers? Trump talking Epstein bad. Which reminds us, release the files!” California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office wrote on X.

An hour before Trump’s post, the Bureau of Statistics had released figures showing only 22,000 jobs were added in August—well below expectations—while unemployment rose to 4.3 per cent, the highest since 2021.

The data was a blow to the president, coming one month after another bruising jobs report prompted him to fire Bureau of Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, insisting she must have been manipulating the numbers.

However, he has not yet responded directly to the data, other than to put out a two-line social media post shortly after his lengthy Epstein tirade, which once again hit out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates.

“Jerome “Too Late” Powell should have lowered rates long ago. As usual, he’s “Too Late!” he said.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

His former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was subsequently convicted to 20 years in prison, but was recently moved to a lower-security jail after gushing about Trump during a controversial interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche carried out the interviews that enraged O'Donnell. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“The president was never inappropriate with anybody,” she told Blanche before she was moved from her Florida jail to a prison camp in Texas.

“In the times I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

But tensions escalated again this week when survivors of Epstein rallied together at Capitol Hill on Wednesday to share their harrowing stories, demand the full release of the Epstein files, and call for justice.

Survivor Chauntae Davies (R) embraces survivor Anouska De Georgiou during a news conference with alleged victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Among them was Chaunteau Davis, who told the crowd about the president’s links to Epstein, who she said had a framed picture of them on his desk

“His biggest brag forever was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” she said.

Another victim was Haley Robson, who urged the president to “understand this is not a hoax.”

“We are real human beings. This is real trauma,” she said.

The president, however, has been visibly frustrated by the attention the issue has garnered, arguing that tens of thousands of files had already been released, yet people were still not satisfied.

“The Department of Justice has done its job, they have given everything requested of them,” he said in Friday’s post.