CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    MONEY TALKS

    Trump Rewards Anti-Impeachment Senators With Cash for Re-Election Bids: Politico

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Joshua Roberts

    President Donald Trump is rewarding GOP senators who have supported him during impeachment proceedings with cash for their re-election bids, according to a report from Politico. Many Republican senators are struggling for funds ahead of next year’s election and it appears Trump is happy to use that for leverage to protect him against impeachment in that chamber. On Wednesday, the Trump re-election campaign reportedly sent a fundraising appeal to its colossal email list telling donors to give money to a pot that would be divided by the president and three senators who have supported anti-impeachment moves. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis have all signed on to a Republican-backed resolution condemning the impeachment inquiry as “unprecedented and undemocratic.” The email to Trump supporters read: “If we don’t post strong fundraising numbers... we won't be able to defend the President from this baseless Impeachment WITCH HUNT.”

    Read it at Politico