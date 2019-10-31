CHEAT SHEET
Trump Rewards Anti-Impeachment Senators With Cash for Re-Election Bids: Politico
President Donald Trump is rewarding GOP senators who have supported him during impeachment proceedings with cash for their re-election bids, according to a report from Politico. Many Republican senators are struggling for funds ahead of next year’s election and it appears Trump is happy to use that for leverage to protect him against impeachment in that chamber. On Wednesday, the Trump re-election campaign reportedly sent a fundraising appeal to its colossal email list telling donors to give money to a pot that would be divided by the president and three senators who have supported anti-impeachment moves. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis have all signed on to a Republican-backed resolution condemning the impeachment inquiry as “unprecedented and undemocratic.” The email to Trump supporters read: “If we don’t post strong fundraising numbers... we won't be able to defend the President from this baseless Impeachment WITCH HUNT.”