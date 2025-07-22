Trump Ribs MTG’s Reporter Beau for Plugging Her Tax Bill

President Donald Trump ribbed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) reporter boyfriend Tuesday for asking him about a policy idea straight from his paramour’s legislative agenda.

While speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump called on Brian Glenn, the White House correspondent for the conservative network Real America’s Voice—who also happens to be dating the Georgia congresswoman.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her boyfriend Brian Glenn have reportedly been dating since 2023. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

“We’ve got no tax on deaths, no tax on overtime, no taxes on social security,” Glenn said. “How important is it that we have no tax on home sales—capital gains—to unleash the housing market?”

Glenn had an unusually personal stake in the question; Greene introduced a bill to eliminate federal capital gains taxes on primary home sales earlier this month.

Trump said he was “thinking about” the idea, then smirked and remarked, “I’m very impressed that you asked that question because nobody knew that. How did you find that out?”

He continued, “That’s right. There’s a leaker, there’s a leaker.”

Love this beautiful woman. ❤️ https://t.co/KIfXy3LDr7 — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) January 10, 2025

About 20 minutes later, Greene posted a clip of Trump’s response to X, touting it as an endorsement of her bill and leaving out the part where he teased her boyfriend, whom she’s reportedly been dating since early 2023.

“Thank you, President Trump, for supporting my No Tax on Home Sales Act!” she wrote. “My bill would ELIMINATE the federal capital gains tax on the sale of your primary residence. You worked for it. You should keep it. Let’s get this bill passed!”

Trump never explicitly backed Greene’s bill, declaring instead that the housing market would be unleashed “just by lowering the interest rates.”

“If the Fed would lower the rates, we wouldn’t even have to do that.” he said. “But we are thinking about no tax on capital gains on houses.”

Despite her friendship with the president, Greene has recently been critical of Trump's foreign policy and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Profits from the sale of homes and other assets are subject to capital gains taxes, but there are large deductions for primary home sales. Greene claims that the capital gains tax on home sales is an “outdated, unfair burden—especially in today’s housing market.”

Trump has used the relationship between Glenn and Greene for laughs before.

Earlier this month, during a tour of “Alligator Alcatraz,” he introduced Glenn to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “the boyfriend—very lucky—of Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

He quipped, “Do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” Greene has recently split with the president on a number of issues.

Glenn later reposted the exchange on X, declaring that Greene is a “joy to be with” adding, “I love her with all my heart.”