Trump: Roy Moore Should Concede

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Politico
President Trump said Friday that Roy Moore should concede the U.S. Senate race in Alabama to the victor, Democratic candidate Doug Jones. Moore has thus far refused to concede his loss, saying he wants to wait for the Alabama secretary of state to certify Tuesday’s vote results after including military and provisional ballots. “I think he should. He tried,” Trump said when asked Friday morning outside the White House. He digressed a tad—“I want to support, always, I want to support the person running. We need the seat, we’d like to have the seat,” before concluding: “As far as Roy Moore, yeah, it’s—I would certainly say he should.”