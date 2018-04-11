Trump: Russia—U.S. Relations at Worst Level in History

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump has claimed that relations between the U.S. and Russia are at their worst ever level, including the Cold War. Trump sent a series of furious tweets on Wednesday morning including one warning Russia to “get ready” for imminent missile strikes against Syria. In a separate tweet, Trump wrote: “Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?” Russia had warned earlier on Wednesday that it was ready to strike back against any U.S. missile strikes over Syria.